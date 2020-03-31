Nationals leave training camp as facility is turned into COVID-19 testing center

WASHINGTON Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo says the team has completely left its spring training facility, which is now being used for coronavirus testing.

The National Guard is using parking lots and back fields to check members of the public at the complex the Nationals share with the Houston Astros in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Rizzo also said on a conference call with reporters Monday that Nationals Park in Washington "is completely closed."

The GM said none of the World Series champions' players has shown any symptoms of COVID-19, so none has been tested for the illness.

