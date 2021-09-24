Former Adamson pitcher, PH team member Jerome Yenson passes away at 24

JEROME Yenson, one of the young stars of Philippine baseball, has passed away, a post by the Adamson University Alumni Sports Executive Group on its Facebook page confirmed on Friday. He was only 24.

Who was Jerome Yenson?

Yenson led Adamson to the UAAP baseball crown in 2018 after beating La Salle in the finals series, ending an eight-year drought for the school.

In that series, Yenson struck out six batters as a relief pitcher while also delivering crucial hits in their 13-6 win over La Salle in Game 2.

That year, Yenson was named the finals MVP and the Best Pitcher award in Season 80, earning him a ticket to the national squad.

He was part of the Philippine team that captured a gold medal in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in Clark.

Former college and high school teammates paid tribute to Yenson, a product of Talavera, Nueva Ecija.

A few posts on Facebook reports the death is not COVID-19 related.

