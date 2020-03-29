Rizal new boy Eloy Poligrates draws motivation from D-League snub

There is definitely no shortage of motivation for Eloy Poligrates as he joins Rizal for the fourth season of the Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

The former PBA player inked a one-year deal with the Golden Coolers hungry to prove himself all over again after being left unsigned by Marinerong Pilipino for the new season of the PBA D-League.

Poligrates was expected to return to the Skippers following an impressive run in the 2019 Foundation Cup that saw him win MVP honors after leading them to the Finals, but the team apparently had other plans.

"Sana maipakita ko sa kanila na nagkamali sila sa pinili nilang desisyon," said the flashy 6-foot guard, who once exploded for 67 points in a D-League game.





Poligrates believes that Rizal, now his third team in the MPBL after Cebu City and Val City, is the best place for him to do just that.

"Sa Rizal, sabi ko naman sa kanila, kung pagbibigyan nila ako ng pagkakataon para ipakita kung anong laro ko, yun," said Poligrates, who only played for 10 games combined with Cebu and Val City.

The 32-year-old Cebuano, though, isn't losing sight of his main goal, which is to help Rizal take the path to success.

The Golden Coolers had a disastrous 2019-20 Lakan Cup campaign as they finished with a 7-22 record, which marked the second straight season that they missed the playoffs.

Poligrates knows how challenging it will be to turn things around for his new team.

"Mas gusto ko yung alanganin na team para, kumbaga, kung maaangat ko 'to, sama-sama kami lahat. Hindi naman tayo si Superman na kaya natin buhatin lahat, 'di ba?" he said with a chuckle.

"Magtutulungan kami, para yung pangalan namin mabango ulit kung maiaangat namin 'tong team na 'to. Pagtutulungan namin. Sinasabi ko lang din sa coaches, tulong-tulong kami."