Dodgers put signed jerseys up for auction to assist LA coronavirus relief efforts

THE Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation has launched an online auction to assist local COVID-19 relief efforts.

Fans can bid on Dodgers jerseys autographed by Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts, Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, Corey Seager, Justin Turner and more. Also featured are uniform tops worn by Max Muncy and Kiké Hernández during games in which they homered.

The auction at Dodgers.com/Relief runs through April 19 and the team says all proceeds will benefit COVID-19 relief efforts intended “to uplift significantly impacted Angelenos, including our most vulnerable populations and those on the front lines of this crisis.”

The campaign initially began to provide more than 100,000 meals and US$100,000 of in-kind donations to Los Angeles-area charities and organizations. Additional donations are also being given to local health care workers.