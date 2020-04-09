Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Apr 9
    Baseball

    Dodgers put signed jerseys up for auction to assist LA coronavirus relief efforts

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: AP

    THE Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation has launched an online auction to assist local COVID-19 relief efforts.

    Fans can bid on Dodgers jerseys autographed by Cody Bellinger, Mookie Betts, Walker Buehler, Clayton Kershaw, Corey Seager, Justin Turner and more. Also featured are uniform tops worn by Max Muncy and Kiké Hernández during games in which they homered.

    The auction at Dodgers.com/Relief runs through April 19 and the team says all proceeds will benefit COVID-19 relief efforts intended “to uplift significantly impacted Angelenos, including our most vulnerable populations and those on the front lines of this crisis.”

    The campaign initially began to provide more than 100,000 meals and US$100,000 of in-kind donations to Los Angeles-area charities and organizations. Additional donations are also being given to local health care workers.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Recommended Videos
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again