    Baseball

    Dodgers new guy David Price pledges $1,000 each to 220 minor leaguers

    by Associated Press
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: AP

    LOS ANGELES — Minor league players in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization will be getting something extra in their paychecks courtesy of star pitcher David Price.

    He will give $1,000 each to 220 minor leaguers as a goodwill gesture, a team spokesman said on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

    They will continue to receive $400 a week from the team at least through June.

    Price has yet to play a regular-season game for the Dodgers because the start of the season has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. He was acquired in a February trade with the Boston Red Sox.

    The 34-year-old left-hander is on a $217 million, seven-year contract that runs through 2021. He was set to earn $32 million this season, with the Red Sox paying $16 million of that. However, his pay will be determined by whether MLB and the players reach an agreement to play this season.

      PHOTO: AP

