Adamson beats Letran, gets shot at unbeaten NU Bullpups in final

ADAMSON arranged a title showdown with unbeaten National University with a 60-55 win over Letran on Sunday, Oct. 22, in the PG Flex Inter-Secondary tournament at the Veacon Hope Center in Caloocan City.

Led by John Carlo Bonzalida and Earl Medina, the Baby Falcons outscored the Squires, 25-10, in the homestretch to complete a remarkable comeback and finish the single-round elims with a second-best mark of 6-1.

Winner-take-all final

That sent them to a winner-take-all match with the NU Bullpups on Saturday, Oct. 28, also in the same venue.

Bonzalida tallied 12 points and four rebounds while Medina buried three triples, one of them highlighting the team’s decisive breakaway to set up an all-UAAP title clash.

The Bullpups completed a seven-game sweep of the elims with a 64-48 drubbing of the Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas Baby Dolphins (2-5).

Letran finished third with a 5-2 mark and was relegated to the battle for third place with Far Eastern University which wound up fourth (4-3) after overpowering University of Batangas (0-7), 68-56.

Blue Eaglets finish on a high

Ateneo ended up fifth in the short pre-season tournament with a 3-4 card after beating Lyceum, 51-45. The Baby Pirates ended up with a 1-6 mark.

