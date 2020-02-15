PH badminton bets thankful for experience playing world-class Indons

INDONESIA asserted its mastery of the Philippines with a 3-0 sweep in the quarterfinals of the 2020 Smart Badminton Asia Manila Team Championships men’s division on Friday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Reigning Asian Games champion and world No. 7 Jonatan Christie beat Lanz Zafra, 21-11, 21-14, to complete the sweep as the top-seeded Indonesia side moved to the semifinals of the competition.

Anthony Ginting, ranked No. 5 in the world, defeated Ros Pedrosa, 21-10, 21-16, while Mohammad Hasan and Hendra Satiawan beat Ariel Magnaye and Alvin Morada, 21-16, 21-12 to complete the romp.

Despite the loss, Zafra is thankful for the experience of playing against world-class opponents in the team event backed by Smart, MVP Sports Foundation, Leisure and Resorts World Corporation, Cignal, and TV5.

“Happy po ako na nakalaban ko po siya,” the 18-year-old Zafra said. “Kasi po nakakalaban lang po sila sa mga Super Series po kapag top thirty-two ka.”

Continue reading below ↓

“Okay po kasi ngayon po nagkakaroon ng maraming tournaments para sa 'min, nakakapag-expose po sa mga laro naman at 'yung kailangan pa naming i-develop sa laro,” Zafra said.