World Athletics reiterates Juico recognition as Patafa president

WORLD Athletics reiterated that it is recognizing Philip Ella Juico as Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association president amidst the rift between the federation and Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena.

A letter signed by World Athletics president Sebastian Coe dated February 10 stated it is recognizing the Patafa general assembly on November 10 that elected Juico as president.

The letter was in reply to Patafa after submitting a report by its committee dated December 29. Although it didn’t state the specifics of the report in the letter, it appears that it has something to do Patafa’s investigation on Obiena in relation to the alleged non-payment of salaries to his coach Vitaly Petrov.

World Athletics said that it is encouraging disputes to be resolved internally.

“As previously stated, we consider this an internal matter, and in line with the approach taken, we encourage all internal disputes of a Member Federation to be resolved in accordance with stated processes and procedures for resolving disputes in a Member Federation’s Constitution or applicable relevant Rules and Regulations and that these are run fairly for all concerned,” said Coe in the letter.

“The Patafa is a member of World Athletics and as such is the sole governing body of athletics in the Philippines. Under the World Athletics Constitution (Article 9) regarding obligations on Member Federations, Patafa, amongst other things, are responsible for: administering, promoting, and developing Athletics in the Philippines in accordance with the purposes of World Athletics, and democratically electing or appointing its officers and executive body,” said Coe.

World Athletics also said that Juico was the voting delegate for the Philippines in the Congress held November 17-18, and a member of the Governance and Integrity Reform Working Group and Values Commission where he provided valuable inputs.

“We thank Lord Sebastian Coe who was once a Member of the British Parliament, for his succinct grasp of the issues and his very clear response regarding the work of Patafa in upholding the values of World Athletics,” said Patafa chairman Rufus Rodriguez in a statement. “This statement defines our working relationship with other sports stakeholders. We should be guided by it and work in harmony.”

Patafa board member Felix Tiukinhoy said: “This statement should settle with finality the metes and bounds of all sports stakeholders especially with respect to the role of PATAFA. This statement should put a stop to overreaching and serve as an inspiration to other NSAs who look with concern at the actuations of sports leaders.”

Juico was recently declared persona non-grata by the Philippine Olympic Committee following the feud between Patafa and Obiena.

