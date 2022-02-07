Senators echo mediation call at end of long hearing on Obiena-Patafa row

SENATORS urged EJ Obiena and Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) president Philip Ella Juico to resolve their differences at the end of a hearing in aid of legislation on Monday.

The Senate Committee on Sports chaired by Sen. Bong Go that looked into the long-drawn rift between Obiena and Patafa urged the two parties to go into a mediation process to be supervised by the Philippine Sports Commission.

Committee members urged a status quo during the mediation process to enable the Olympian to compete under the auspices of the national association for athletics.

“I urge all the parties to settle their differences amicably. Punan po natin ang pagkukulang. The longer the issue drags on, the longer our country is exposed to embarrassment in the international sports arena,” said Go.

The committee hearing took nearly six hours with the world-rated pole vaulter attending via video conference from Italy where he is training.

During the hearing, Obiena’s mother Jeanette also bared the family has been greatly affected by the controversy. EJ’s father and coach Emerson Obiena has already sought help from a psychologist, she added.

Obienas spend own money

Jeanette said she is saddened by accusations against her son, more so since there was one instance that the family had to spend P600,000 of its own money to help Obiena in his training needs.

“Bilang magulang, napakasakit sa amin na sabihin na ang anak namin, pinakalaki namin ng hindi tama kaya ganyan ang nangyari sa kanya. Hindi ma-ano sa akin ang mga pangyayari. Nung unang-unang pumutok ito, kabang-kaba ako para kay EJ kasi nag-iisa si EJ doon,” said Jeanette.

Meanwhile, Sen. Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa said Obiena and Juico should talk things out, noticing that there is a 'huge wall' between Juico and Obiena that is preventing the two parties from resolving the issue.

“Gusto ko lang ipaabot kay Mr. Philip Juico at EJ Obiena na sana maramdaman niyo kung gaano kabigat at napaka-imporante ng issue na ‘to na kaming lahat ng mga senador ay nagkakaisa na sana ma-areglo na ito para matapos na ang lahat,” said Dela Rosa.

“Kayo lang din ang gumawa ng wall between the two of you. Kayo lang rin ang makakagiba niyan,” said Dela Rosa.

Sen. Francis Tolentino, meanwhile, suggested a status quo in which Obiena will remain as part of the national pool while the mediation process is underway.

Sen. Pia Cayetano agreed, calling for the swift resolution of the issue for the sake of the athlete who she said should be only focused on competing.

