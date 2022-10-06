Rebisco Extreme backs its ambassador EJ Obiena's Olympic medal bid

EJ OBIENA is the newest ambassador of Rebisco Extreme, which vowed to support the Filipino pole vaulter in his quest for a medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The world-ranked pole vaulter dropped by Rebisco's Pasig office on Wednesday, saying he shares a kinship with the iconic food brand.

“This is part of my childhood,” said Obiena in a press conference. “These are my snacks going to school. These are the things that my mom buys and it’s a childhood dream to represent the brand that you eat when you were young.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Obiena is thankful for the support of Rebisco, saying he prefers, as much as possible, to get financial support from the private sector instead of the government which he said has more pressing issues to attend to.

“As much as I can, I try to work with brands that truly supports the Philippine community. It wasn’t a hard decision to join Rebisco. They are into volleyball. They have two teams. It’s really a blessing. Happy to be part of such rich history of Rebisco.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

WATCH:

"It’s truly an honor. I want to say thank you to the executives who decided to help me throughout the journey in representing the country in the 2024 Paris Olympics,” said Obiena.

Watch Now

Rebisco executives said no one epitomized the Extreme brand better than Obiena.

“It’s truly amazing how he progressed all through these years in becoming an international name and is perfect for our brand. We wanted EJ Obiena to be the face of Extreme,” said Noric Ng, Business Unit Head for Biscuits of Rebisco.

“We were looking for someone that matched the brand’s personality – energetic, outstanding, recharged. So when we were looking for someone, the first name that came to mind was EJ Obiena. We are so blessed to have him,” said Andrei Soriano, Head of Marketing for Biscuits.

“Extreme is part of your life and part of your trainings. You are not alone in this journey,” said Soriano.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

PHOTO: AP

Aside from the Olympic bid, Rebisco said it also wants to support the efforts of Obiena to make pole vault popular in the country.

“We will discuss with EJ his programs and his plans. This is a partnership. Of course, it’s not just take and take. It’s give and take. And EJ has a good vision for making pole vaulting known in the Philippines. We want to support our endorser,” said Soriano.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.