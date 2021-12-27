PSC withdraws offer to mediate in EJ Obiena-Patafa spat

THE Philippine Sports Commission will no longer, at least for the time being, in the long-running feud between Olympic pole-vaulter EJ Obiena and the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa).

The PSC, in a statement, said it made the decision after Obiena took his issues with Patafa to the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as per his post on Christmas Eve.

"In light of the recent decision of Mr. Ernest John Obiena as posted on his social media account, the Philippine Sports Commission humbly informs the public that we are discontinuing the mediation offer," the PSC said.

"The agency leaves the mediation table, respecting the decision of Mr. Obiena who chose to submit to procedures conducted by other institutions," said the PSC.

"We have to underscore that mediation should be the first course of action being the more peaceful, equitable, confidential, voluntary option to resolve issues.

PSC keeps doors open

"The PSC though is keeping its doors open to the process should both parties agree to it in the future," it added.

The PSC previously offered to mediate after a war of words between Obiena and Patafa erupted over the alleged unpaid salaries of Obiena's coach Vitaly Petrov that were being investigated by Patafa.

Obiena, on Saturday, said he believes there is no need for mediation, having already disclosed the facts to different forums including a recent Congressional hearing.

