    Athletics

    PSC vows past issues that affected EJ Obiena won't happen again

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Caroline Joyeux, a German athlete who considers the triple jump as her pet event, has been in a relationship with EJ Obiena for two years now.
    The PSC vows to continue to support EJ Obiena.
    PHOTO: PSC

    THE Philippine Sports Commission said it will ensure that the controversy that hounded pole vaulter EJ Obiena won’t happen to him again during his career and his build-up for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

    PSC gives EJ Obiena full support

    PSC chairman Noli Eala said the agency has committed to continue supporting Obiena, while agreeing in principle to address certain issues so as there won’t be a repeat of the issues that affected him in the past.

    “Napag-usapan na namin ‘yung mga problema in general, and meron na kaming mga verbal na kasunduan na aayusin na namin para masiguro na hindi na mauulit ‘yung mga problema ni EJ Obiena. This is about his coaches, about his team in particular,” said Eala after Obiena paid a courtesy call at the PSC office on Thursday.

    Obiena got embroiled in a controversy with the Philippine Athletics and Track and Field Association for the alleged mishandling of government funds in relation to the salary of his coach Vitaly Petrov. Obiena was eventually cleared by the Commission on Audit.

    Patafa, under new president Terry Capistrano, has also reinstated Obiena, paving the way for his return to the national team and receive the full benefits being given by the PSC.

    “From what I’ve been told, I received information from our executive director. There will be certain funds that we are going to be returning for EJ that have been requested in the past,” said Eala.

      During the courtesy call, Obiena presented Eala with his bronze medal that he captured during the World Athletics Championship in Eugene, Oregon last July.

      Eala also spoke to Obiena about finding ways to also help other Filipino pole vaulters to also improve.

      “Of course, I asked him kung anong klaseng traning ang ginagawa niya para we can transfer the technology here in the Philippines. These are all I think going to be laid out including some opportunities for other athletes to be with him,” said Eala.

