Mediation offer stands as PSC eager to resolve Obiena-Patafa conflict

THE Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is still offering to mediate between EJ Obiena and the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association.

In a statement, the PSC said the mediation is “temporarily on hold” despite Obiena’s recent statement that he will no longer take part in the process.

The PSC insisted that mediation remains the best choice for the resolution of the issue between Obiena and his mother federation.

Obiena has submitted his liquidation papers which will now be subject for verification by the PSC’s accounting office and Commission on Audit.

EJ Obiena with coach Vitaly Petrov.

“The Philippine Sports Commission has received communication from Mr. EJ Obiena, sent through his lawyer via email, that Mr. Obiena “will no longer participate in the mediation proceedings.”

“As mediation requires for the voluntary agreement of both parties for the process to proceed, we inform you that mediation is temporarily on hold.

“Despite this development, we maintain our stand that mediation is still the best option to resolve this matter.

“Mr. Obiena has submitted his liquidation reports. The PSC’s accounting office and the Commission on Audit shall proceed with their normal post-audit process of checking and verification on submitted liquidation documents,” the PSC stated.

