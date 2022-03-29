PSC hopeful resolution to long-drawn Obiena-Patafa spat near

THE Philippine Sports Commission revealed that a resolution between EJ Obiena and the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) is in the offing.

Obiena-Patafa update

PSC chairman William Ramirez expressed confidence that a resolution will soon be reached on Friday following a series of mediation between the two parties.

“We are almost there,” said Ramirez on Tuesday.

“Give us time to finish it on Friday,” Ramirez added.

Ramirez declined to reveal specific details about the mediation, but hinted that Obiena could be competing in the SEA Games with an endorsement from Patafa.

“There are four or five issues that was discussed and I think that we will succeed. I’m very positive that by Friday, April 1, we will be successful and I am praying and hoping that the Patafa leadership which has agreed to some of the competitions that will be given to EJ Obiena like the Southeast Asian Games,” said Ramirez.

Continue reading below ↓

Ramirez also said there has been "an enormous softening" from both Obiena and Patafa during the mediation.

Obiena and Patafa have been at odds since November after it was revealed that Patafa was investigating Obiena for alleged mishandling of funds for the salaries of Obiena’s coach Vitaly Petrov.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Because of the rift, Obiena was not able to compete in the World Athletics Indoor Championship earlier this month due to the absence of an endorsement from Patafa that was required for the meet.

Patafa has also been suspended by the Philippine Olympic Committee, which also declared its president Philip Ella Juico persona non-grata.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

But Ramirez said he has seen a change from both sides during the mediation.

“I’ve seen the enormous softening and enormous transformation of both sides for the sake of Philippine sport,” said Ramirez. “The president of Patafa, Mr. Popoy Juico, have understand the points as we go along. The same with EJ. Halos papunta na kami diyan.”

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.