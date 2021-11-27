Juico says Patafa just doing job of 'protecting government assets'

PHILIPPINE Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) president Philip Ella Juico said he is open to a dialogue with EJ Obiena for the resolution of the issue which is about to be mediated by the Philippine Sports Commission.

Juico said he is open to the PSC’s role of mediating to the row but still hopes to discuss the matter with Obiena himself to settle the issue in relation to the salaries of his Ukrainian coach Vitaly Petrov.

Juico, though, blasted EJ Obiena’s adviser James Lafferty for his recent statements that included multiple countries, he claimed, interested in the services of Obiena.

“We can still talk about it. As I said, let us finish the investigation so that we will know what’s going to be the metes and bounds of our discussions,” said Juico during the Power and Play program on Saturday. “There are some people in his entourage who probably might be exacerbating the situation. The less people talk, the better.”

Juico took exception to Lafferty about several countries interested in Obiena, which only aggravates the situation.

“Ang nagsasabi niyan, si Lafferty, kinakalat niya ‘yan. Eh di sabihin niya kung sino,” said Juico. “Look, we want to finish the investigation and we take it from there. It’s very hard to commit to these things. Baka things that we might do becomes irreversible.”

Juico reiterated the investigation was only to act on a complaint by Petrov that stated that he had not received his full salary for his services.

“I’m here to explain the policies. As I said, tinawagan ako, nagreklamo, ni-refer ko sa board namin, sinabi sa akin, imbestigahan. Tapos may dumating na bayad, nagtataka kami, anong nangyari sa unang bayad,” said Juico.

Juico also reasserted that the investigation was purely an internal manner, and is sure that it was not Patafa which leaked the situation.

“’Yung pagsabog nito, wala kaming kinalaman doon. May nag-leak lang. Hindi kami ganung uri ng tao. Pinoprotektahan din namin ‘yung ating mga tao at ‘yung sport,” said Juico.

Juico also said Patafa welcomes the PSC’s move to mediate in the situation, but will need to obtain the thoughts of the board members of the federation as well.

“I talked to Chairman Ramirez and I said we are okay. We are fine. I am a former chairman of PSC. A successor of mine is requesting for this things, I have to honor him,” said Juico.

“I find it strange na kami na nga ang naglabas ng problemang ito, which is part of our governance, which is part of our task, which is part of protecting government assets, bakit kami ang mapeperwisyo dito,” said Juico.

Juico also reiterated that Patafa has supported Obiena ever since 2014 through his monthly allowances and training expenses to the tune of an amount that is “probably more than what Hidilyn Diaz got when she got the gold medal, Nesthy Petecio, Eumir Marcial, and Carlo Paalam, baka probably combined,” belying Obiena’s statements that he is not wanted by the federation.

“’Yung napabayaan siya, wag naman. Hindi naman ganun. ‘Yun ang mali,” said Juico.

