Philip Ella Juico resigns as Patafa president

PHILIP Ella Juico has resigned as president of the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association during its board meeting on Saturday at the Makati Diamond Residences.

In a statement to the board, Juico stepped down to spend more time with his family as well as other personal ventures.

Juico will stay on as member of the Patafa board and chairman emeritus.

"The PATAFA shall always remain steadfast to its core values of integrity, honesty, competence and sincerity, the same values required of all PATAFA athletes, coaches and other stakeholders," said Juico.

“I am not leaving PATAFA or the sports community, as it is here where my heart lies but for now, I look forward to more family time and an opportunity to concentrate on personal and business interests and ventures and community advocacies," said Juico.

Businessman Terry Capistrano will take over the unexpired term of Juico which will be up to November 2024 after the Paris Olympics. Capistrano is a former board member and secretary general of Patafa.

Juico took over Patafa in 2014 replacing Go Teng Kok and in 2018 was named Executive of the Year by the Philippine Sportswriters Association for his efforts in the sport.

Juico though wasn't spared with controversy as well after he got embroiled in a rift with Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena after Patafa investigated him for alleged mishandling of funds in relation to the salaries of Ukrainian coach Vitaly Petrov.

Juico and Obiena eventually settled in a mediation organized by the Philippine Sports Commission.

