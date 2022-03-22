Patafa says CAS appeal filed by Juico in his personal capacity

THE Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association has sent a letter to the Sen. Bong Go, chairman of the Senate committee on sports, explaining that it is participating in the mediation proceedings with pole vaulter EJ Obiena.

In a press release, Patafa said it is making the clarification in response to an order issued by four senators asking the members of Patafa’s board of trustees on Friday to explain why they should not be cited for contempt.

Senate President Tito Sotto, Sen. Pia Cayetano, Sen. Francis Tolentino and Sen. Ping Lacson, were unanimous in condemning Patafa president Philip Ella Juico and Co. for failing to heed the Committee on Sports' order to settle its dispute involving the beleaguered Olympic pole vaulter.

PATAFA said in the letter “it participated in the mediation moderated by Philippine Sports Commission Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez on March 7 and 14 and will participate in the third mediation on March 21.”

EJ Obiena has been accused of falsifying liqidation documents.

“PATAFA reiterates that it has always tried to be respectful of this Honorable Office and continues, in good faith and earnest efforts, in its commitment to both this Honorable Office and the PSC, to participate in the PSC initiated mediation,” Patafa said in a news release.

The national athletics federation filed an arbitration case against Obiena before the Court of Artbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland on Feb. 11, just four days after the hearing and a little less than a month before the scheduled mediation on March 7.

Patafa clarified that the appeal was by Juico, in his personal capacity, to appeal the POC decision which declared him “persona non grata.”

Obiena is being accused of falsification of liquidation reports regarding salaries of Ukrainian coach Vitaly Petrov.

