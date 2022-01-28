Patafa insists 'case closed', lets EJ Obiena go to private backers

THE Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) said it is moving on from the controversy involving the federation and EJ Obiena, and will now focus on its preparation for the 2021 Southeast Asian Games and their other programs.

In a statement released on Friday, Patafa said it now considers the Obiena case as closed having submitted the report of their investigation to the Philippine Sports Commission, and the Commission on Audit conducting a special audit on the transactions involving Obiena.

The statement, signed by president Philip Ella Juico and chairman Rufus Rodriguez, said that with the recent developments, it is respecting Obiena’s decision to no longer be under the auspices of Patafa and be handled by private individuals who will now be funding his needs.

Patafa also wished Obiena the best for his future, and will now be focusing on training the national team, though the federation is also not closing the door for possible legal options moving forward with their report now being looked at by the PSC and COA.

“Patafa therefore chooses to move on. There’s so much work to be done and attention that needs to be given to our more than 50 athletes, coaches, and other stakeholders. All of them need to be given the same proportionate opportunities provided to an exclusive circle.”

“With respect to Mr. Ernest John Obiena, he has chosen to remove himself from the jurisdiction of Patafa. He decided to align, work with and avail himself of total support purportedly guaranteed by his patrons, agents, and political backers. They are expected to support the training, maintenance, medical needs and compliance with requirements of tournament organizers.”

The Patafa also said it is also respecting Obiena’s decision not to speak with the federation to settle the issues and to decline to go into the mediation being offered by the Philippine Sports Commission.

“We tried to talk to him and settle issues with him three times and made ourselves available for PSC’s mediation efforts. But he spurned all these efforts even saying that we were entering the mediation in bad faith. He took a different path, preferring to do things his way which we will respect,” said the Patafa.

“Even as Patafa consider this Obiena case closed, with the COA doing a special audit, the Patafa is constrained by law and policies to pursue legal options as identified by the committee which investigated the allegations against him. This responsibility falls on our shoulders,” the federation said.

“We wish Mr. Obiena Godspeed and success in his endeavors,” Patafa said.

Patafa said the federation will now train the athletes bound for the SEA Games and the Asian Games, and has proposed that seven of the SEA Games medalists from 2019 will be sent to the Chula Vista training camp in San Diego, California.

The federation also conducted an elections last November and a national convention, a first since 1988, held a national championship recently in Baguio, and completed the athletes and coaches handbook that contains details about their rights and responsibilities.

Patafa also said it will be pushing for its programs such as kids athletics and coaching education seminars.

