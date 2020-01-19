Zabala nips Salaño in sprint finish; Hallasgo ends Tabal's Milo Marathon reign

TARLAC City — Jerald Zabala and Christine Hallasgo ruled the 2019 Milo Marathon National Finals on Sunday at Tarlac Plazuela.

Runner-up last year, Zabala made it all the way to the top this time with a time of two hours, 31 minutes and 16 seconds, just a tenth of a second ahead of Richard Salaño. Jeson Agravante finished third (2:31:55).

“Hindi ako natakot sa takbo, natakot ako ang daming tao,” Zabala kidded during the press conference after the footrace. “First time ko mag-Milo Marathon King.”

PHOTO: Jham Mariano

“[After ng SEA Games] umuwi ako sa Mindanao nag-training ako ng isang buwan kasi gusto ko makuha ko ‘yung pangarap ko,” added the 31-year old Cagayan de Oro native.

In the distaff side, Hallasgo again got the better of Mary Joy Tabal, who was gunning to extend her reign for the seventh straight year.

PHOTO: Jham Mariano

Zabala and Hallasgo will have the chance to compete in an international race in 2020 as part of their incentive aside from their respective P150,000 cash prize

After bagging the gold medal in the 30th Southeast Asian Games on December last year, Hallasgo led the pack (2:52:23) to start 2020 on a high note.

PHOTO: Jham Mariano

“Hindi ko expected matalo kasi idol ko si Joy Tabal,” said Hallasgo. “Siguro naging positibo lang pananaw ko. Kung ano man ang kaya kong ibigay ginawa ko lahat.”

Tabal, who finished second in the biennial meet, crossed the finish line in 2:58:49 to settle for second place.

PHOTO: Jham Mariano

Christabel Martes came in third at 3:05:40 at the culmination of the 10-leg cycle.