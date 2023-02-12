Janry Ubas harvests historic heptathlon medal for PH in Asian Indoors

JANRY Ubas produced a historic medal for the Philippines in the 2023 Asian Indoor Athletics Championships after placing third in the heptathlon at the close of the competition in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Janry Ubas brings home heptathlon medal

The 29-year-old Ubas accumulated 5246 points to check in at third place after seven events for a podium finish. Yuma Maruyama of Japan (5801) and Keisuke Okuda (5497) took the first two spots.

The bronze was the first-ever medal for the Philippines in the 19-year history of the Asian Indoor Championship.

The medal also comes after EJ Obiena decided to skip the event due to logistical issues that prevented him from bringing his own pole to the competition, and financial issues.

Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association secretary general Edward Kho said Ubas put on a brave fight especially in the final event – the 1000m run – where he ran despite an injury and finished last out of eight athletes but enabled him to get the points to capture the bronze over Thailand’s Suttisak Singkhon.

Kho said Ubas would have lost the medal if he skipped the 1000m run due to the injury.

“Masakit na daw ‘yung piriformis syndrome niya. Parang pinupunit pero inilaban niya pa rin ‘yung 1000m,” said Kho, who added Ubas had to be taken out in a stretcher at the finish line due to the injury.

Ubas though still made it to the medal ceremony despite the predicament.