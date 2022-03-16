Four senators cite Philip Juico, Patafa for contempt over dispute vs Obiena

FOUR senators have filed a motion to cite Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) president Philip Ella Juico and the federation's Board of Directors for contempt.

Sen. Pia Cayetano, who primarily authored the motion, alongside Senate President Tito Sotto, Francis Tolentino, and Ping Lacson, were unanimous in condemning Juico and co. for failing to heed the Committee on Sports' order to settle its dispute involving beleaguered Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena.

EJ Obiena vs Patafa issue

Juico and three other members of the Patafa including chairman Rep. Rufus Rodriguez attended the senate hearing last Feb. 7 and claimed that "they are doubting the authenticity of the liquidation reports" submitted by Obiena from 2018 to 2021.

The Senate Committee on Sports, chaired by Sen. Bong Go, ordered the matter to be settled through the mediation conducted by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) headed by chairman Butch Ramirez.

However, Patafa filed an arbitration case against Obiena before the Court of Artbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland on Feb. 11, just four days after the hearing and a little less than a month before the scheduled mediation on March 7.

"Patafa's filing of the arbitration case violates this Honorable Commitee's order to undergo mediation proceedings. Obviously, this Honorable Committee gave that order so that the parties can amicably settle their dispute," wrote Cayetano.

"This Honorable Committee had intended to de-escalate the conflict so as not to prejudice the parties and Philippine sports. By filing the arbitration case, Patafa practically and effectively closed any possibility of amicable settlement with Mr. Obiena. Patafa escalated the conflict by giving Mr. Obiena another problem that will distract him from his training and consume his time, efforts, and resources."

Among those named in the motion include Juico, Rommel Sytin, Agapito Capistrano, Melinda Diaz-Salcedo, Noel Silva, Elmer Ngo, Benjamin Espiritu, Felix Tiukinhoy Jr., Josemarie Diaz, Rafaelito Villavicencio, Joseph Anton Bengzon, Jaime Villegas, Datu Yusoph Mama, Guillermo Torres Jr., Roberto Uy, and Go Teng Kok.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, was not included in the motion "as a matter of parliamentary courtesy since he is a member of the House of Representatives."

