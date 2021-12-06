Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Natalie Uy bags bronze in Golden Fly Series Phuket 2021

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    Natalie Uy
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    THE Philippines’ Natalie Uy bagged a bronze medal in the Golden Fly Series Phuket 2021 over the weekend.

    Natalie Uy in Golden Fly Series Phuket 2021

    The 27-year-old Uy placed third after clearing 4.21 meters, behind winner Holly Bradshaw of Great Britain (4.51 meters) and Kristen Brown of the United States (4.21 meters).

    Uy captured the gold medal in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games after recording a new Games record of 4.25 meters.

    Natalie Uy

    Her most recent event, as per World Athletics website, was in July 31 when she placed first in the Rocket Man Pole Vault Summer Series 2021 Meet No. 9 in Mooresville, North Carolina, also with a clearance of 4.25 meters.

      The Golden Fly Series was the same event where EJ Obiena registered an Asian record of 5.93 meters in one of its legs in Innsbruck last September.

      PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

