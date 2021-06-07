EJ Obiena wins silver medal in Netherlands athletics meet

EJ OBIENA notched his season’s best in winning the silver medal in the 2021 FBK Games in Hengelo, Netherlands.

Obiena continued his fine showing in the lead-up for the Tokyo Olympics after registering 5.80 meters, his best jump of the season to finish second in the competition.

The effort was only exceeded by gold medal winner Armand Duplantis of Sweden, who had 6.10 meters, only .08 off the world record he tallied last year in Glasgow, Scotland.

Menno Vloon of the Netherlands claimed the bronze with 5.80 meters.

Obiena’s performance was still higher than last week when he posted 5.70 meters to capture the gold medal in the Folksam Athletics Grand Prix over reigning Olympic champion Thiago Braz of Brazil.

Following another podium finish, the 25-year-old is slated to compete in Mossingen, Germany on June 11 for the continuation of his build-up for Tokyo.

