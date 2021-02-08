Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    EJ Obiena sustains fine form with another gold in Germany

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    EJ Obiena won another gold medal in Germany, ruling the PSD Bank Indoor Meeting in Dortmund on Sunday.

    The Filipino pole vaulter registered 5.68 meters to edge Zernikel Oleg of ASV Landau in the jump-off after the two registered 5.65.

    The Tokyo Olympian was fresh from a strong showing in Berlin when he captured the ISTAF Indoor event gold medal in record fashion.

    The 25-year-old Obiena, who is training under the auspices of Ukrainian coach Vitaly Petrov, notched a new national indoor pole vault mark of 5.80, shattering his own record of 5.62 at the Karlshure World Indoor Tour meeting.

    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

