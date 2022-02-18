EJ Obiena struggles with 10th-place finish in France

EJ OBIENA came up with a 10th place finish in the Meeting Hauts-De-France competition in Lievin, France.

EJ Obiena in Meeting Hauts-De-France

Obiena registered 5.61 meters in the meet that saw 11 more pole vaulters entered, way below his season-best 5.81 he tallied in his win in the Orlen Cup in Poland.

He barely cleared the 5.61-mark, doing so in his third and final attempt. The Filipino pole vaulter was unsuccessful in clearing 5.71 to close his campaign.

Christopher Nielsen of the United States topped the competition with 5.91, followed by Thiago Braz of Brazil with a 5.81. Meeno Vloom of the Netherlands placed third with 5.81.

Obiena will return to Poland for the Orlen Copernicus Cup on Tuesday.

