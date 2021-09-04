Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Sep 4
    Athletics

    EJ Obiena struggles in Brussels but still gains Diamond League final

    by Associated Press
    4 hours ago
    PHOTO: AP

    EJ Obiena finished 10th among 12 competitors in the Allianz Memorial Van Damme in Brussels on Saturday but still qualified for the Wanda Diamond League final to be held next week in Zurich.

    Obiena struggled in the sixth and final qualification meeting of the 2021 Diamond League, clearing 5.65 meters, but well off his usual form after he registered a new Philippine record last week in Paris with a 5.91.

    It was enough, however, for Obiena to claim one of the six spots in the Diamond League final as he finished fourth in the standing with 16 points on the strength of his second-place finish in Paris, fifth-place in Lausanne last August, and fourth-place in Stockholm last July.

    EJ ObienaEJ Obiena

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Once again, Armand Duplantis of Sweden claimed first place in the Brussels meet with a 6.05, while also topping the qualification with 44 points.

      Duplantis, Sam Kendricks and Christopher Nilsen of the US, Obiena, American KC Lightfoot, and Renauld Lavillenie of France are the top six placers in the qualification standing and will move to the final.

      Obiena had a shaky stint in Brussels, clearing 5.35 on the second attempt and 5.50 on the third try.

      The 25-year-old also cleared the bar at 5.65 on his third and final attempt before bowing out at 5.75.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again