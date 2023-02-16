EJ Obiena struggles as Armand Duplantis dominates France tourney

EJ OBIENA finished dead last among 10 competitors on Thursday in the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais.

Obiena uncharacteristically ended up clearing only 5.64 meters, failing in three attempts at 5.82m.

See EJ Obiena places second behind Armand Duplantis in Germany

Armand Duplantis of Sweden took the title with 6.01 followed by Claudio Michel Stecchi at second with 5.82, taking the ranking via countback over Kurtis Marschall, Jacob Wooten, and Christopher Nilsen.

Obiena was coming off a second-place finish in the ISTAF Berlin where he hit 5.82 behind Duplantis, who had 6.06.