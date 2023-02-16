Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Athletics

    EJ Obiena struggles as Armand Duplantis dominates France tourney

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    undefined
    PHOTO: AP

    EJ OBIENA finished dead last among 10 competitors on Thursday in the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais.

    Obiena uncharacteristically ended up clearing only 5.64 meters, failing in three attempts at 5.82m.

    Armand Duplantis of Sweden took the title with 6.01 followed by Claudio Michel Stecchi at second with 5.82, taking the ranking via countback over Kurtis Marschall, Jacob Wooten, and Christopher Nilsen.

    Obiena was coming off a second-place finish in the ISTAF Berlin where he hit 5.82 behind Duplantis, who had 6.06.

    PHOTO: AP

