EJ Obiena sits out on Diamond League amid Covid fears

EJ OBIENA failed to see action in the Oslo Diamond League won by Olympic champion Armand Duplantis on Friday, but missed the event.

There’s no official word on his pullout but it appears that Obiena has contracted COVID-19 based on a post by one of his sponsors Allianz PNB Life, which offered a ‘Get well soon’ message to the pole vaulter.

'Get well soon'

“Get well soon, EJ Obiena - Ernest Obiena. While you’re far from your home country, we know that you will soon get back on your feet and get into tip-top shape again. But until then, we hope you get the much needed rest and recovery you deserve,” wrote Allianz in its message.

“And for those who are also facing the challenges that come with COVID-19, we wish you the utmost safety and security for your health and family,” Allianz added.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Obiena, who is coming off a gold-medal performance in the last Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, was also slated to see action in the Paris Diamond League, Taby Stavhoppsgala, and the Stockholm Diamond League.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.