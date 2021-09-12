EJ OBIENA set a new Asian pole vault record by clearing 5.93 meters in winning the International Golden Roof Challenge in Innsbruck, Austria.

The 25-year-old Obiena beat the old record of 5.92 set by Igor Potapovich of Kazakhstan, a mark that had stood since 1992.

Obiena previous mark was 5.91 meters, set in the Wanda Diamond League in Paris.

The 25-year-old Obiena, who had easily cleared 5.60m and 5.7m, celebrated on the landing area as he set the new Asian record on his third and final attempt.

Six pole vaulters competed in the event, which is part of the Golden Fly Series.

Matt Ludwig of the US States placed second with 5.60 meters, with Ersu Sasma of Turkey winding up third with a similar 5.60.

Menno Vloom of the Netherlands cleared 5.50, followed by Timur Morgunov (5.30) and Riccardo Klotz of Austria (5.30).

