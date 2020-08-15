EJ Obiena posts season-best vault, bags bronze in Diamond League

ERNEST John Obiena posted a season’s best to clinch the bronze in the IAAF Diamond League in Monaco early Saturday (Manila time).

The Filipino pole vaulter cleared the bar at 5.70 meters in his second attempt to finish third in the meet topped by current world no. 1 Armand Duplantis of Sweden, who jumped 6.00 meters.

The Olympic-bound Obiena previously made 5.30 and 5.50 meters, respectively. He attempted to clear the bar at 5.80 meters but failed.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Ben Broeders of Belgium cleared the bar at the same height of 5.70 meters of Obiena, but bagged the silver as he recorded the jump right in his first attempt.

Nonetheless, Obiena was proud of what he achieved after becoming the first Filipino athlete to land a podium finish in the history of the meet.

“Being the only Filipino to play in the Diamond League and the only one to win a medal, I am truly grateful,” said the 24-year-old Tondo native who’s currently based in Italy.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

“This is a significant event for the Philippines, and I’m proud to deliver this podium finish.”

Obiena, who’s been locked down in Europe since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, will see action next in the Battle of the Finest Pole Vaulter set on Monday.

