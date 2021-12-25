EJ Obiena says he is open to PSC mediation after POC probe

EJ OBIENA said he is still wiling to take part in the mediation process of the Philippine Sports Commission, although not anytime soon.

In a Facebook post on Christmas Eve, Obiena said that, contrary to the claims of Patafa, he is open for mediation that the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) have initiated from the beginning until the federation, he claimed, violated the moratorium imposed by the government sports agency on both camps.

The Filipino pole vaulter also revealed that the Philippine Olympic Committee and the International Olympic Committee are conducting their own probe on possible harassment against him by Patafa.

Obiena said he remains open to mediation if necessary after the POC and IOC investigation.

“What is there to mediate? Every accusation has been refuted. What is left is a clearing of my good name, my full reinstatement, and necessary changes to the system to avoid this situation to ever happen again and avoid this burden being placed on athletes,” wrote Obiena.

“If after the POC process is final, and my payment records are public, there is still a belief in mediation then at that time I am 100% ready to sit down and do so,” said Obiena.

Coach Vitaly Petrov earlier said he was paid in full by EJ Obiena, never had an issue with the Filipino athlete, and never forwarded a complaint to Patafa with regards to his salary.

Obiena also said he has already laid down all the facts in relation to Patafa’s internal probe of alleged non-payment of salaries by him to his coach Vitaly Petrov in different forums that included a committee hearing in Congress.

In the committee hearing, Deputy Speaker Rufus Rodriguez, who is also the Patafa chairman, slammed Obiena for not taking part in the mediation process of the PSC.

“I have been quiet lately as I have realize I cannot out politics a politician. I just want to be clear that I have no issue with PSC mediation in fact I was the first to agree on it verbally but things change when the other party neglected the moratorium imposed by PSC and continued to insinuate ill behaviors,” said Obiena.

Obiena insisted he has already proven untrue the Patafa’s claims that Petrov was not paid, that he violated the liquidation process, and, most recently, that he didn’t repay his sponsors for their advances.

