EJ Obiena returns to action vs Duplantis and Co. in Switzerland

EJ OBIENA returns to action following his Tokyo Olympics campaign on August 26 in the Athletissima in Lausanne, Switzerland.

EJ Obiena in Athletissima

Obiena will once again be pitted against his Olympic competitors with the Athletissima being one of the events of the Wanda Diamond League.

Olympic champion and world record holder Mondo Duplantis has already confirmed his participation in the event along with silver medalist Chris Nilsen of the United States, Renaud Lavillenie of France, and world champion Sam Kendricks, returning to competition after missing the Olympics due to COVID-19.

The 25-year-old Obiena is looking forward to the competition.

“Season is just not over yet. Back in the field next week,” Obiena said on his Facebook page.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Obiena looks to atone after he finished 11th in the Tokyo Olympics, a result which he said still bothered him a few days ago.

Following the campaign in the Olympics, the Filipino pole vaulter immediately returned to Italy where he has been training for years to prepare for the remaining competitions of the year.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.