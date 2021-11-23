EJ Obiena refutes Patafa allegations: 'Clearly I am not wanted'

EJ OBIENA on Monday hit back at the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) over its latest statements over the pole vaulter's alleged embezzlement of coach Vitaliy Petrov’s salary and falsification of liquidation documents.

In another lengthy statement, the Olympian expressed frustration saying Patafa officials' latest actions all the more bolstered his feeling that his mother federation does not want him and in fact is out to destroy his career.

“It is clear I am not wanted by my federation in any shape or form. I am attacked without any due process and now narrative and accusations have somehow changed,” said Obiena, the Asian record holder and world's No. 5 ranked pole vaulter.

“I am cut from funding and left figuring it out somehow here in Italy. I am destroyed mentally and reputationally. And the attacks keep coming. Clearly, I am not wanted,” added Obiena.

Obiena once again denied any serious wrongdoing as raised by the Patafa in its probe, even reminding the association that Petrov himself appeared during his press conference on Sunday to refute the allegations.

On Monday, Patafa said in a statement released to media outlets that that Obiena only settled the obligations to Petrov in November and not during the months which he officially reported in his liquidation report.

Questioning Patafa's changing narrative, Obiena said, "That’s a long way from embezzlement and theft that they accused me of. I’m not a lawyer, but as far as I know, paying late isn’t a crime.

"I'm a pole vaulter - not an accountant'

"I have already admitted I am a pole vaulter—not an accountant."

Obiena admitted he struggled with the paperwork and the administrative matters that goes with being the one who is going to pay the salaries while already training for nine hours a day.

Obiena said he has long asked Patafa to pay his coaches directly and repeated the request in the build-up for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Somehow, it was refused. Have I ever paid Vitaily Petrov late? Yes I have. I just sometimes cannot manage the workload and the training and get everything done to Patafa’s satisfaction," he said.

“The real question is, why doesn’t Patafa do their job and pay the coaches directly, allowing me to focus on training rather than accounting? They put all the burden on me to perform all administration which I truly believe is not my job,” said Obiena.

EJ Obiena: 'This is not a crime' PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

“That’s why when I was asked to make a budget proposal for 2024 Olympics in Paris I reiterated, ‘Direct payment to the party involved for coaching, osteopath, physio, and psychology to avoid unnecessary banking fees and streamline payment procedure and liquidation.’ As I never wanted to be the middleman.”

Obiena also questioned the role of former champion Sergey Bubka, the vice president of World Athletics and the president of the Ukraine Olympic Committee, in the issue. The Patafa said it was a letter from Petrov and a signed affidavit by Bubka that triggered its probe into the coach's payments.

“He is a great champion that I look up to, but he knows nothing of a situation between myself, my coach, and Philippines athletics, and plays no role to my team. It is confusing that he got somehow involved?

"Who is Patafa going to produce an affidavit from next? Si Ponzio Pilato? Given the allegations, there are only three parties that I believe matter: Myself, Petrov, and Patafa and their accusations of unpaid fees.”

Obiena reiterated his earlier statement to Patafa that he will “formally retire from Philippine athletics and from being any part of part of Patafa” once the federation or someone from the federation says so.

“I am human like everyone else,” he said. "These situations can destroy people and their motivation. Who would not be severely impacted by this situation? Just say the word, and I will formally retire from Philippines Athletics and being any part of Patafa.

"Clearly, they or he don’t want me in the program based on their actions now and before. There can be no other objective to these attacks. Let’s just say it and we all move on," he added. "I am willing to ‘make peace’ on this case but I must have my good name cleared. I do not hold out much hope."

