Obiena receives P10M following welcome ceremony at Chiang Kai Shek College

EJ OBIENA received a total of P10 million on Friday from the Filipino-Chinese community led by Chiang Kai Shek College where he is an alumnus following his conquest in the 19th Asian Games.

EJ Obiena gets financial incentive after Asiad conquest

Obiena initially got P3 million from CKSC during a ceremony held at the school’s auditorium to welcome their former student before he transferred to University of Santo Tomas to continue to pursue his athletic career.

But Obiena’s windfall increased during the event with the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce Inc. also giving P5 million, and CKSC alumnus Carlos Chan of Oishi and businessman and Quanzhou Philippines Association president Anson Tan chipping in P1 million each.

Yon Chua Family Association also gifted a token to Obiena.

“I can’t grab my head around what just happened,” said Obiena, visibly surprised with the financial support he received during the event.

Obiena already stands to receive P2 million from the Philippine government through the Philippine Sports Commission through Republic Act 10699, and P1 million from the Philippine Olympic Committee as cash incentives for winning the men’s pole vault.

The money though from CKSC and other sectors on Friday will be used to specifically fund Obiena’s preparation and participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics where he was the first Filipino athlete to qualify.

On how he plans to use the money, Obiena said it will go to his travel expenses during his competitions and training camp.

“Maybe we don’t need to fly budget airlines this time. Maybe we can fly with the normal airlines and have a little bit more luggage and travel more with my whole team so I wouldn’t need to travel alone. Those are the biggest things that will help me moving forward,” said Obiena.

Chiang Kai Shek College will continue to support Obiena after being one of the sectors that first came to the aid of the Filipino pole vaulter when he had issues with the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association.

“Let me reiterate our full support to EJ Obiena on his preparations and participation for the international competitions in training leading to the Paris Olympics in 2024,” said CKSC board chairperson Johnson Tan. “I’m sure you will continue to serve as an inspiration to youth everywhere.”

