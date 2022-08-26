Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Athletics

    EJ Obiena places third in Lausanne behind Duplantis, Nilsen

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    EJ Obiena athletissima
    PHOTO: Athletissima on Facebook

    EJ OBIENA placed third in the 2022 Athletissima in Lausanne, Switzerland, part of the Wanda Diamond League.

    EJ Obiena in Athletissima

    Obiena registered 5.80 meters, but settled for third due to count back with Christopher Nilsen of the United States taking second.

    Armand Duplantis of Sweden took the crown with a new meet record of 6.10 meters in a 1-2-3 finish by the medalists from the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

    The Filipino pole vault was coming off a victory in the 26th Internationales Stabhochsprung-Meeting in Jockgrim, Germany by clearing 5.81 meters.

    Obiena’s next competition will be in Leverkusen, Germany for the True Athletics Classics on August 28 (August 29 Philippine time).

