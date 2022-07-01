EJ Obiena places sixth with 5.73 in Stockholm Diamond League

EJ OBIENA placed sixth among eight competitors in the Stockholm Diamond League pole vault competitions.

Obiena registered 5.73 meters, which was below the 5.92 he set when he captured the gold in the Taby Stavhoppsgala. Obiena was eliminated from title contention after failing to hit 5.83.

Olympic champion Mondo Duplantis took the gold with 6.16 meters, a new personal best for the hometown bet.

Christopher Nilsen of the United States placed second with 5.93 followed by Thiago Braz of Brazil with a 5.93.

The Filipino pole vaulter was coming off a milestone in Taby where he notched his season best in his first competition since recovering from COVID-19.

