EJ Obiena, Patafa reach agreement during PSC mediation

THE Philippine Sports Commission announced EJ Obiena and the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) have agreed to a settlement following the end of the fifth session of their mediation on Wednesday.

The PSC said that under the agreement, the Patafa will endorse the participation of Obiena in this year’s Southeast Asian Games and the World Athletics Championship, as well as other competitions subject to the regulations of Patafa.

According to the PSC statement, PSC chairman William Ramirez, Obiena, and Patafa president Philip Ella Juico met privately in a virtual meeting where Obiena apologized to Patafa, Juico, the board members, and his teammates.

“Both have assured each other of forgiveness, to start anew, and move on,” said the PSC in a statement.

EJ Obiena iset to see action in the World Athletics Championship.

PHOTO: Ernest Obiena - EJ Obiena on Facebook

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“It is with much joy that we announce that both parties have agreed to a settlement and the proceedings ended succcesfully,” the PSC added.

The settlement ends a four-month squabble between Obiena and Patafa after Obiena was investigated by Patafa for alleged mishandling of the funds intended for the salary of coach Vitaly Petrov.

The controversy even reached the Senate and the House of Representatives where they urged the PSC to mediate in the rift.

PSC chairman William Ramirez served as the mediator, and hailed the humility of the two parties during the first mediation conducted by the government sports agency.

“Chairman Ramirez declared that humility really played a big part in this process,” said the PSC in a statement. “He said that their decision to enter into this process was their first step towards a successful resolution.”

Also lending their expertise in the mediation are assistant solicitor general Bernard Hernandez of the Office of the Solicitor General, executive director Arleo Magtibay and member Charlie Ho of the Philippine Dispute Resolution Center Inc., and the PSC executive director Guillermo Iroy, who headed the PSC mediation team.

Continue reading below ↓

Earlier in the day, the Philippine Olympic Committee general assembly, in a separate meeting, deferred the ratification of the executive committee decision to suspend Patafa for 90 days due to the mediation process being conducted by the PSC.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.