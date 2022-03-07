PSC mediation between Patafa, EJ Obiena finally pushes through

THE Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association and pole vaulter EJ Obiena are finally meeting in a Philippine Sports Commission-organized mediation on Monday.

The mediation is ongoing.

Obiena has been at odds with Patafa after the federation conducted an investigation over alleged failure of the Olympian to pay the salaries of his coach Vitaly Petrov.

The controversy has dragged on for four months, resulting in investigations by the Senate and the House of Representatives.

EJ Obiena has been accused of falsifying liquiadation reports.

Juico has been declared persona non-grata by the Philippine Olympic Committee general assembly for "harrassment" to the Filipino Olympian.

Even with the controversy, Obiena continued to compete in various meets in Europe where he has set new personal.

The start of the mediation comes a day after Obiena reset his new national record after clearing 5.91 meters in his second-place finish in a competition with France.

As the government sports agency, the PSC has offered to mediate since last December.

