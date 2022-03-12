Obiena out of World Indoor tilt after failing to get Patafa endorsement

EJ OBIENA will not compete in the World Athletics Indoor Championship in Belgrade after failing to get an endorsement from the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa).

Obiena revealed the unfortunate development on his Facebook page with the registration for the competition, slated March 18 to 20, already closed.

Obiena qualified to the competition after surpassing the qualifying standard of 5.81 meters, but competition rules stated that the entry must be endorsed by the mother federation, in this case, Patafa, being a member of World Athletics.

Obiena has been at odds with the Patafa, but has recently entered into mediation organized by the Philippine Sports Commission.

“I have not been endorsed for the Worlds. Registration is now closed. I won’t be attending. I am the only top-ranked vaulter not participating,” said Obiena on his Facebook page.

Obiena said he is saddened that he won’t be able to get an opportunity to pit against the best in the world meet especially with his improvement over the past few weeks including a new national record of 5.91 meters in a competition in France.

“With my recent results I have qualified for the World Indoor Championships. I am currently ranked fifth and holding the fourth highest jump of the season. This competition is next week in Belgrade, Serbia.”

“I am in prime physical and mental condition. I am ready to be the first Philippine homegrown athlete to compete in the Worlds, and I am ready to compete and bring home a medal. Now is my time; no, now is our time.”

“But sadly, we will never know.”

“Country has not been put first by all. Country comes after personal considerations for some. This is more than unfortunate. The nation pays the price,” he added.

Obiena said he would not get an opportunity to vie for a medal which he believes is attainable.

“If country was ever put first, I should be headed to Belgrade now. But I am not. I will watch it on TV like millions of others. I will see other nations take the medal that Philippines should be winning.”

“I shed a tear now with a heavy heart, but not just for myself. I shed a tear for my country. We had a chance to show the world our greatness. And we lost it,” said Obiena.

