EJ Obiena listed in Team Philippines for Asian Athletics Championships

EJ OBIENA leads a 23-person Team Philippines bound for the Asian Athletics Championships to be held in Pattaya, Thailand from July 12 to 16.

The Filipino pole vaulter is joined by his fellow Southeast Asian Games gold medalists Eric Cray and Janrey Ubas, who are also entered in the men’s 400m hurdles and the men’s long jump events they respectively ruled last month in Cambodia.

The men’s 4x400m team of Umajesty Williams, Michael Del Prado, Frederick Ramirez, and Joyme Sequita that also won the SEA Games title will also be part of the team.

Also with the team are Maureen Schrijvers, Robyn Brown, Bernalyn Bejoy, Jessel Lumapas, Sonny Wagdoes, John Cabang Tolentino, Clinton Bautista, Willie Morrison, Aries Toledo, Johnmike Lera, Arlan Arbois, Gennah Malapit, Joida Gagnao, Ronne Malipay, Sarah Dequinan, and Kristina Knott.

The Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association said the line-up remains subject to change due to unforeseen factors but has been submitted to the Asian Athletics Association.

The Asian Championships makes its return after the 2021 edition in Hangzhou, China was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Obiena is the de-facto defending champion in the pole vault after ruling the 2019 edition in Qatar.

He holds the championship record of 5.71 meters which potentially be broken after he set a new Asian record by clearing 6.00 meters for the first time in his career during the Bergen Jump Challenge in Norway.