Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Sep 3
    Athletics

    EJ Obiena falls in Zurich after World Champs high

    Pinoy pole vaulter uncharacteristically ends up last among 10 participants
    by Reuben Terrado
    A day ago
    EJ Obiena Weltklasse Zurich
    PHOTO: Ernest Obiena - EJ Obiena on Facebook

    EJ OBIENA uncharacteristically had a poor performance in the Wanda Diamond League – Weltklasse Zurich, finishing last among 10 competitors on Thursday.

    Obiena cleared 5.60 meters, but failed in his two attempts at 5.75 and one at 5.85 to miss the podium against a star-studded field that included Swedish star Mondo Duplantis, who ruled the event with 6.00 meters.

    It was Obiena’s first meet since bagging the silver medal in the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary where he tied his personal best of 6.00 meters.

    READ: EJ Obiena reveals Covid battle two weeks before silver finish at worlds

    Sam Kendricks of the United States placed second with 5.95, setting a new personal best, followed by KC Lightfoot of the United States, who hit 5.85.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Ernest Obiena - EJ Obiena on Facebook

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again