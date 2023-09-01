EJ Obiena falls in Zurich after World Champs high

EJ OBIENA uncharacteristically had a poor performance in the Wanda Diamond League – Weltklasse Zurich, finishing last among 10 competitors on Thursday.

Obiena cleared 5.60 meters, but failed in his two attempts at 5.75 and one at 5.85 to miss the podium against a star-studded field that included Swedish star Mondo Duplantis, who ruled the event with 6.00 meters.

It was Obiena’s first meet since bagging the silver medal in the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary where he tied his personal best of 6.00 meters.

Sam Kendricks of the United States placed second with 5.95, setting a new personal best, followed by KC Lightfoot of the United States, who hit 5.85.

