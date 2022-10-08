EJ Obiena interacts with fans before returning to Italy for training

EJ OBIENA is scheduled to continue his interaction with his supporters this weekend before he returns to Italy for training.

EJ Obiena meets fans

Obiena held a meet-and-greet on Saturday at the Puma store at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay, and will donate shoes to children on Sunday at the Philsports track oval as part of his social responsibility and efforts to also spur growth of athletics in the country.

Obiena is winding down his vacation in the Philippines after the end of his 2022 season that saw him win a bronze medal in the World Athletics Championship.

The Filipino pole vaulter said he took a break in the Philippines for some r&r before he returns to training in preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“My mind is definitely off pole vault at the moment. I don’t know if I feel refreshed but it’s been nothing short of amazing. My stay here in the Philippines, it feels different but at the same time, it’s home,” said Obiena.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Obiena admitted he feels the difference from the last time he was home to now where he is now recognized by a lot of Filipinos.

“Now people are recognizing me. It’s truly a different life and different sense of being home. But nothing of it is bad and it’s really amazing. I just need time to adjust,” said Obiena.

Watch Now

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.