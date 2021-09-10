EJ Obiena places fourth in Diamond League Final

EJ Obiena placed fourth in the men's pole vault of the Weltklasse Zurich on Friday where the Wanda Diamond League Final was held.

EJ Obiena in Weltklasse Zurich

The 25-year-old Obiena reached 5.83 meters on his second attempt to take fourth place via countback against Christopher Nilsen and KC Lightfoot of the United States, who registered the same height.

Obiena bagged $4,000 in the event ruled by Armand Duplantis, the Swedish star who registered a new meet record of 6.06 meters.

PHOTO: Ernest Obiena - EJ Obiena on Facebook

Continue reading below ↓

Duplantis, who shattered the old meet record of 5.95 meters set by Igor Trandenkov of Russia on August 14, 1996, also took home the $30,000 for being the Diamond League Champion.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Sam Kendricks of the United States finished second with 5.93 meters while Timur Morgunov of Russia placed third with 5.93.

After easily clearing the bar at 5.58, Obiena stayed alive after reaching 5.73 on the third and final attempt. The Tokyo Olympian was eliminated at 5.93 which could have been a new Philippine record had he done so.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.