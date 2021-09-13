EJ Obiena finishes fourth in Berlin a day after breaking Asian record

EJ OBIENA on Sunday placed fourth in the ISTAF Berlin Continental Tour 2021 after clearing 5.81 meters, just a day after registering a new Asian record in the men's pole vault.

EJ Obiena in Berlin Continental Tour 2021

The 25-year-old Obiena was unable to sustain his performance in the Golden Roof Challenge in Innsbruck, Austria where he set a new Asian record of 5.93 meters to break the mark set by Igor Potapovich of Kazakhstan in 1992.

It was still a decent finish for Obiena in the event won by Sam Kendricks of the United States, who won the event via countback over compatriot Christopher Nilsen with 5.91 meters.

KC Lightfoot of the United States placed third with 5.81 meters and took the spot over Obiena via countback.

Obiena cleared 5.41 and 5.56 in just the first tries, and 5.71 on the second attempt, but needed three to take 5.81 and move to the next height.

The Filipino pole vaulter though was eliminated after failing to clear 5.91 in the event that drew 11 competitors.

