In-form EJ Obiena finishes joint second in Poland competition

EJ Obiena finished in a share of second place in the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial 2021 in Poland on Sunday.

Obiena cleared 5.80 meters in the competition that comes a few days before the Wanda Diamond League Final to be held in Zurich, Germany this weekend.

Christopher Nilsen of the US won the event with a 5.86m effort in one of the stops of the Continental Tour Gold Level Series of World Athletics, the international federation of the sport.

Another American, KC Lightfoot, matched Obiena's effort.

A total of 10 pole vaulters participated in the event. Reigning world and Olympic champion Armand Duplantis of Sweden, who won in the Wanda Diamond League Brussels last weekend, skipped the event.

Obiena, coming off a 10th-place finish in Brussels, easily cleared 5.40 and 5.60, then reached 5.70 and 5.80 on the second try.

Obiena missed at 5.86m once and got eliminated after failing in his bid to set a new personal and Philippine record at 5.92m twice.

