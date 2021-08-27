Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Aug 27
    Athletics

    EJ Obiena finishes fifth in first competition since Tokyo Olympics

    by Reuben Terrado
    5 hours ago
    EJ Obiena
    PHOTO: AP

    EJ OBIENA finished fifth among 10 competitors in the Athletissima, a part of the Wanda Diamond League, held in Lausanne, Switzerland.

    Obiena registered 5.52 meters in his first event since placing 11th in the Tokyo Olympic Games earlier this month. He shared fifth place with Ethan Cormont of France and KC Lightfoot of the United States.

    EJ Obiena

    Continue reading below ↓

    Christopher Nilsen ruled the event after clearing 5.82 meters, winning by countback over fellow American Sam Kendricks.

    Timur Morgunov of Russia placed third with 5.72 while Olympic champion and world record holder Armand Duplantis suffered a rare defeat, finishing just fourth with 5.62.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Obiena easily cleared 5.42 and 5.52, but was eliminated from contention after missing the 5.62-meter mark.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The Filipino pole vaulter is currently fifth in the Diamond League qualifiers standings with nine points. Kendricks jumped to first place following the second-place finish with 29 followed by Duplantis with 28.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: AP

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again