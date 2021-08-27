EJ Obiena finishes fifth in first competition since Tokyo Olympics

EJ OBIENA finished fifth among 10 competitors in the Athletissima, a part of the Wanda Diamond League, held in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Obiena registered 5.52 meters in his first event since placing 11th in the Tokyo Olympic Games earlier this month. He shared fifth place with Ethan Cormont of France and KC Lightfoot of the United States.

Christopher Nilsen ruled the event after clearing 5.82 meters, winning by countback over fellow American Sam Kendricks.

Timur Morgunov of Russia placed third with 5.72 while Olympic champion and world record holder Armand Duplantis suffered a rare defeat, finishing just fourth with 5.62.

Obiena easily cleared 5.42 and 5.52, but was eliminated from contention after missing the 5.62-meter mark.

The Filipino pole vaulter is currently fifth in the Diamond League qualifiers standings with nine points. Kendricks jumped to first place following the second-place finish with 29 followed by Duplantis with 28.

