EJ OBIENA eyes a strong finish in the 2021 Wanda Diamond League Final on Thursday in Zurich, Switzerland.

The 25-year-old Obiena will compete against five other top pole vaulters in the event offering a grand prize of US$30,000 (around P1.5 million).

Olympic champion Armand Duplantis of Sweden leads the field that also features Sam Kendricks, Christopher Nilsen, and KC Lightfoot of the US, and Renauld Lavillenie of France.

The second placer will take home $12,000, the third placer $7,000, fourth is worth $4,000, the fifth placer gets $2,500, and sixth place with worth $2,000.

EJ Obiena

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Duplantis, the world record holder, is the heavy favorite to win the Diamond League Final.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Obiena completed the qualification stage of the Diamond League in fourth place to gain a spot in the final.

Before the Diamond League final, Obiena finished second in the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial 2021 in Poland, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Level Series event, clearing 5.80 meters with Nilsen winning the event with a 5.86.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.