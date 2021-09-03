EJ Obiena takes on Duplantis again in Brussels leg of Diamond League

EJ OBIENA competes in the final qualifier of the 2021 Wanda Diamond League on Friday (Saturday morning Manila time) at the Allianz Memorial Van Damme in Brussels, Belgium.

The 25-year-old Obiena takes on 11 other entries rhat included Armand Duplantis of Sweden and Christopher Nilsen of the US, the top two ranked pole vaulters in the world.

The competition is the sixth and final qualification meet of the Diamond League ahead of the finale in Zurich, Switzerland next week. The top eight athletes from each of the events will advance to determine the Diamond League champion.

Obiena will look to seal his place in the Diamond League final with a respectable finish in Brussels, just days after a second-place finish in Paris where he recorded 5.91 meters, a new Philippine record.

He is currently in fourth place in the Diamond League standings with 16 points. Duplantis is ahead with 36 points, followed by Sam Kendricks of the United States with 34, and Nilsen with 17.

