EJ Obiena beats reigning Olympic champ on the way to Sweden gold

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    EJ OBIENA started the 2021 outdoor season with a bang, capturing the gold medal at the expense of the Rio Olympic gold medalist in the Folksam Athletics Grand Prix in Gotegorg, Sweden.

    The Filipino pole vaulter posted 5.70 meters to beat defending Olympic champion Thiago Braz of Brazil, who ended up at 5.65 meters to settle for the silver medal.

      It was an auspicious start for the 25-year old Tokyo Olympian in the outdoor meets after having competed in the indoor circuit the past few months.

      Braz failed in his three attempts to hit the 5.75-meter mark and best Obiena for the gold.

        Obiena will next see action in Hengelo, Netherlands on Sunday as part of his continuing build-up for Tokyo.

