EJ Obiena bags bronze in Czech Republic track meet

EJ OBIENA capped off the month of June by placing third in the pole vault event of the Ostrava Golden Spike 2023 with a clearance of 5.90 meters on Tuesday in the Czech Republic.

Obiena improved on his 5.81-meter mark in the Oslo Bislett Games last week, finishing third only via a countback behind Kurtis Marschall of Australia, who posted his season best with the similar clearance.

Mondo Duplantis of Sweden, once again, topped the men’s pole vault with a world-leading mark of 6.12 meters.

It was a memorable month for Obiena, who finally cleared the six-meter mark during the Bergen Jump Challenge in Bruggen, Norway last June 11.

Next for Obiena will be the Bauhaus-Galan meet on July 2.'

