Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Jun 28
    Athletics

    EJ Obiena bags bronze in Czech Republic track meet

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    EJ Obiena
    PHOTO: PSC

    EJ OBIENA capped off the month of June by placing third in the pole vault event of the Ostrava Golden Spike 2023 with a clearance of 5.90 meters on Tuesday in the Czech Republic.

    Obiena improved on his 5.81-meter mark in the Oslo Bislett Games last week, finishing third only via a countback behind Kurtis Marschall of Australia, who posted his season best with the similar clearance.

    See France coach rules Joel Embiid out of World Cup team: report

    Mondo Duplantis of Sweden, once again, topped the men’s pole vault with a world-leading mark of 6.12 meters.

    It was a memorable month for Obiena, who finally cleared the six-meter mark during the Bergen Jump Challenge in Bruggen, Norway last June 11.

    Next for Obiena will be the Bauhaus-Galan meet on July 2.'

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: PSC

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again